Sahiwal incident: FIR registered against 16 CTD officials

SAHIWAL: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against 16 Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials, on Sunday (today), for being reportedly involved in a so-called encounter of a family on GT road a day earlier.

The FIR was lodged by Jaleel, brother of the deceased man Khaleel, in the Yousafwala police station.

The charges of terrorism and murder have been included in the FIR against suspects

Moreover, the relatives of the victim family have announced to conclude their protest from the GT road following the FIR registration against the cops.

Alleged encounter

Four people, including two women, were killed in a shady encounter involving the Punjab police’s counter-terrorism department (CTD) on a highway in the Qadirabad area of Sahiwal district on Saturday noon.

The Sahiwal incident sent shock waves across the country after one of the surviving children who witnessed the episode refuted the version of the CTD.

A child, Omair Khalil, in his initial statement said his father offered money to the people in return for not shooting at their car. “They killed my father and took the children away.”

A CTD official relayed that a car was signaled to stop along with a bike near Sahiwal Toll Plaza but the alleged terrorists resorted to firing, adding that three terrorists were able to flee away. “This incident was a continuity of the Jan 16 operation carried out in Faisalabad.”

