SAHIWAL: The joint investigation team (JIT) tasked with probing the infamous CTD encounter in Sahiwal on Jan 19 will record statements of eye-witnesses today (Monday) to proceed with their inquiry, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the JIT has decided to seek help of the public to garner more clues to determine the elements actually responsible in the incident. The probe team will also run advertisements on the print and social media platforms.

The team will reach Sahiwal by noon to record statements of eye-witnesses enlisted with the police. It is learnt that the witnesses were told by the police to come up with ‘solid proofs’ and video clips they have.

Meanwhile, Police on Sunday (Jan 27) produced the six personnel of Counter Terrorism Department allegedly involved in Sahiwal incident in the duty magistrate’s court in Sahiwal.

The court, on the request of investigation officer, ordered to send the suspects to jail for identification parade. The suspects would be produced before the court after one week.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC), on January 24, had summoned the Sahiwal Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head along with the incident’s report.

An infamous encounter

Four people, including two women, were killed in a shady encounter involving the Punjab police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on a highway in the Qadirabad area of Sahiwal district almost ten days ago.

The Sahiwal incident sent shock waves across the country after one of the surviving children who witnessed the episode refuted the version of the CTD.

The CTD had identified one of the deceased as Zeeshan. The department says he was wanted in several cases of crime, including the kidnapping of Ali Haider Gilani, the son of former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani, and several American citizens. It also says he was the deputy chief of a banned outfit.

The CTD insists that Zeeshan, who was among the deceased, was an associate of a banned terror organization who would provide shelter to terrorists. He said a group of terrorists had planned an attack at some places and Zeeshan was travelling to provide them explosives.

Another man and two women were killed in the incident. They were identified as Khalil, Nabila, and Areeba, who was 14 years old. Khalil and Nabila were the parents of the injured boy. The deceased hailed from Kot Lakhpat. The CTD department came under fire for killing unarmed people in what some people calling it a ‘shady encounter’.

Later, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Tuesday termed the Sahiwal encounter ‘100 percent correct’, but added that the initial investigation report by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had held the CTD officials responsible for the loss of innocent lives.

