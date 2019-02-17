Sahiwal JIT meeting today to finalize its report

SAHIWAL: A meeting of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing into alleged police encounter is meeting today to finalize its report, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Earlier in January, a shootout of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel had claimed the lives of four people – including three members of a family.

Sources privy to the matter said, the second meeting of the Sahiwal JIT will take place at the police rest house in noon today.

The meeting is set to finalize its report into the incident and also expected to confirm the final challan against six arrested CTD personnel, sources said.

Read more: Senior civil judge for judicial inquiry of Sahiwal incident appointed

On February 14, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered to a judicial inquiry into the alleged police encounter in Sahiwal, and sought its report within 30 days.

According to the law, JITs are bound to present their report within a month, but in this caseJIT head had borrowed time from the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, to complete the interrogation.

The JIT was asked to submit its report within 3 days after the incident, but Shah asked for extra time as the matter was complicated and need time to file report.

Comments

comments