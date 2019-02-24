LAHORE: The family of Zeeshan, who was killed by the police on Jan 29 and subsequently termed him facilitator of terrorists, has claimed the joint investigation team (JIT) had not recorded any statement from the family, ARY News reported.

In a statement, mother of Zeeshan said she rejected the Sahiwal incident report finalized by the JIT. “We are receiving threats from the police, therefore we should be given security cover.”

She also appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to ask his government officials to provide them assistance in the case.

She demanded that all the belongings including cloths, money and car recovered from Zeeshan should be returned to his family. “We can’t see Zeeshan anymore, but his belongings can give us solace,” she said.

Meanwhile, the family of Khalil, who was also killed along with his wife and daughter in police encounter, also rejected the JIT report and sought judicial probe of the case.

On February 14, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered to a judicial inquiry into the alleged police encounter in Sahiwal, and sought its report within 30 days.

Four people, including two women, were killed in a shady encounter involving the Punjab police’s CTD on a highway in the Qadirabad area of Sahiwal district on Jan 19.

The Sahiwal incident sent shock waves across the country after one of the surviving children who witnessed the episode refuted the version of the CTD. The CTD had identified one of the deceased as Zeeshan. The department said he was wanted in several cases of crime, including the kidnapping of Ali Haider Gilani, the son of former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani, and several American citizens.

