JIT fails to convince CM Buzdar; wants deadline extended by a week

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has showed no-confidence over the initial probe report into Sahiwal alleged police encounter that killed four including a minor, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah, who is heading the JIT, presented his initial probe report in a meeting being chaired by Chief Minister Punjab after end of the given deadline to JIT.

Well informed sources said the CM, while showing his resentment over Mr Shah, said the non-seriousness towards the inquiry will not be tolerated.

To this, the JIT head reportedly responded by saying that it was not possible to submit a report about such a high profile case within three days.

Reportedly, the JIT head told the Chief Minister that the team could not rely only on the statements of the eyewitnesses, and it needed to conduct a forensic analysis of the car.

CM Buzdar, however, rejected the JIT’s request to extend the deadline for the probe, saying that “he would not tolerate the delay of even a moment in provision of justice”.

Sources say that at max, the Chief Minister could give one more day to the JIT, and if it fails to submit the report by then, formation of a judicial commission could be announced with JIT’s initial report referred to the commission.

Sources have claimed that the JIT failed to determine the people responsible for the incident within the deadline given by the CM Punjab. It was also learnt that efforts were underway to save police high-ups in the case by scapegoating sub-inspector and constable-level policemen.

It was also learnt by ARY News that replacing the CTD Chief and SSP Operations is also being discussed.

Mr Buzdar also directed the JIT head to refrain from issuing statements in media as the matter was highly sensitive in nature.

Earlier in the day, the JIT head had, in front of media personnel, excused himself from presenting a final report of the Sahiwal incident.

“It is not even possible to submit an initial report right now. We will conduct investigations on scientific basis and determine what the truth is,” Mr Shah had said while speaking to the media after visiting the incident site and recording statements of eyewitnesses.

It is pertinent to note that Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had promised that the JIT team investigating the Sahiwal incident will submit its report on Jan 22 (today).

Alleged encounter

Four people including two women were killed in broad daylight on Jan 19 by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in a shady encounter in Sahiwal. The CTD’s version of events contradicted with what eyewitnesses and the injured children had to say.

On the other hand, Punjab law minister termed the murder as “collateral damage” during the raid to eliminate a terrorist associated with Daesh.

