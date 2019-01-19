Sahiwal alleged police encounter: heirs of victims end protest on assurances

LAHORE: Following the successful talks with the city’s administration, the heirs of Sahiwal alleged police encounter victims have called-off their protest at Ferozepur road, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Four people including two women were killed and a child was injured during an alleged police shootout by Sahiwal police earlier in the day.

As per details, Local MPA of the area, Ramzan Siddique, DSP Model Town held talks with the agitated protesters and assured them for providing the bodies of their loved one.

On the assurance of the administration, the road was opened for traffic.

On the other hand, a video making rounds on the social media shows that the children of the Sahiwal victims, are being shifted in the vehicle of the elite force, which even do not has a number plate on it.

The police and the hospital administration avoided telling about the whereabouts of the children, who were taken into custody after the shootout.

Later, when the matter took hype, the administration of the hospital informed the heirs that their children are under treatment in the hospital.

PM takes notice, summons report from CM Buzdar

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the alleged police encounter in which four people, including two women were killed and a child sustained bullet wounds.

PM Imran Khan has summoned a comprehensive report from Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on the incident.

CTD’s version of events

The Counter Terrorism Officials relayed that a car was signaled to stop along with a bike near Sahiwal Toll Plaza but the alleged terrorists resorted to firing, adding that three terrorists were able to flee away. “This incident was a continuity of the Jan 16 operation carried out in Faisalabad.”

Eyewitnesses version of incident

Eyewitnesses relayed that police officers began firing at a car from behind, adding that no weapons were recovered from the car nor did anyone from the car engage in retaliatory firing.

The eyewitness said one deceased woman aged around 40 whereas the injured child was around 13 years old.

IG Punjab takes notice

According to police officials, Inspector General Punjab Police Amjad Javed Saleemi has taken a notice of the aforementioned incident and directed the regional police officer to carry out an inquiry at the earliest.

On his recommendation, a joint investigation team headed by Deputy Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed and comprising of intelligence agency representatives has been formed to probe the incident.

The IG Punjab added that action will be taken against the involved police officers if the deceased persons do not turn out to be terrorists.

