ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Sunday said the Sahiwal police encounter incident is shocking and unpardonable.

“Justice must be done and done swiftly. The responsible police officers must face the most severe form of punishment, if seniors are responsible they too must be held accountable. Heads must roll. Enough is enough,” he tweeted.

The Sahiwal Police encounter incident is shocking and unpardonable.Justice must be done and done swiftly.The responsible police officers must face the most severe form of punishment, if seniors are responsible they too must be held accountable. Heads must roll.Enough is enough — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) January 20, 2019

Four people, including two women, were killed in a shady encounter involving the Punjab police’s counter-terrorism department (CTD) on a highway in the Qadirabad area of Sahiwal district on Saturday noon.

CTD released another statement on Sunday saying the family caught in the fire were unaware that their driver was a ‘terrorist’.

The CTD spokesperson said Zeeshan, who was among the deceased, was an associate of a banned terror organization who would provide shelter to terrorists. He said a group of terrorists had planned an attack at some places and Zeeshan was travelling to provide them explosives.

Comments

comments