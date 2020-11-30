SAHIWAL: Police department of Sahiwal division shares on Monday their monthly performance record encompassing recoveries, bids, and raids across November, ARY News reported.

Police have recovered so far in stolen and robbed objects worth Rs110 million while have arrested total 132 alleged gangsters including 32 gang leaders, their Regional Police Officer Tariq Abbas Qureshi said today.

We have recovered 12 Kalashnikovs, 49 rifles, 29 carbine and 1215 pistols in all the raids carried out in November, RPO Qureshi said sharing numbers.

He added that total 14 stolen or illegal cars, two trucks, 249 motorcycles and one tractor have also been reclaimed in the operations, and added that in the cases of robbery they have retrieved over Rs10 million.

READ: Karachi police shootout: Special team constituted to acquire criminal record of suspect

On the other hand, the RPO said in drug peddling cases, the department has seized more than 12 maunds of hashish, more than 17 kilograms of opium in its raids.

Stolen cattle worth more than Rs10 million have also been recaptured, said RPO Qureshi of Sahiwal Police.

Comments

comments