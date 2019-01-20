Sahiwal shootout: Detained cops moved to Lahore for interrogation

SAHIWAL: Police officers, involved in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal that killed four of an unarmed family, were moved to Lahore for investigation, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, a joint investigation team will record statements of the accused cops during probe.

The JIT will record their statements at Chung Training Center in the Punjab capital.

Sources informed that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has no police station in Sahiwal, hence the case will be registered in Lahore.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of the incident that drew widespread condemnation. He also ordered authorities to bring the culprits to book.

Under the directives of the PM, the Punjab Police apprehended four Counter Terrorism Department police officials afterwards.

After the PM contacted him, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed the inspector general of Punjab Police to arrest the CTD police officials and lodge a case against them.

Three family members — husband, wife and their teenage daughter — and their friend were killed in what the Punjab police officials called a shootout with “terrorists” near Sahiwal.

The couple’s minor son was also injured while two other daughters remained safe. The family was travelling in a car when the alleged encounter — which the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials later termed an ‘intelligence-based operation’ — took place on GT Road in Qadirabad area near Sahiwal.

