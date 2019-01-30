KARACHI: Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Wednesday, said Sahiwal victims’ lawyer Shahbaz Bukhari will be protected from the people who are “threatening” him to back down from the case , reported ARY News.

“Shahbaz Bukhari will be protected,” he said, adding that a first information report (FIR) will be registered against unknown persons.

Vawda further relayed that he had spoken to Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar who assured him complete cooperation and assistance in this regard. “CM Buzdar gave a positve response and said a FIR will be lodged and action will be taken accordingly.”

The Water Minister also said the Punjab police is politicised and the harassment culture prevails because of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s negligence in handling institutions professionally.

“The incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will fulfill all its responsibilities,” he added. “Its the job of our government.”

Vawda concluded that any sort of harassment is not acceptable. ” A lawyer who is working honestly should not face any pressure.”

On the other hand, Bukhari said he and his staff were being harassed for pursuing this case. “I thank Faisal Vawda for taking notice of this incident and I commend the true vision of PTI for solving the problems of a common man.”

He added that quick actions like the one Vawda took are much needed in Naya Pakistan.

Earlier this week, Bukhari had claimed that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials were threatening him to drop the case.

While speaking to the media, Bukhari had said he had recorded threatening calls from CTD personnel and provided its data and record to the joint investigation team probing the Sahiwal encounter.

The lawyer urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the misuse of authority by the CTD.

Four people, including two women, had been killed in a shady encounter by the CTD on a highway in the Qadirabad area of Sahiwal district.

The incident had sent shock waves across the country after one of the surviving children who witnessed the episode refuted the CTD version of events.

