Sahiwal victims shot from extremely close distance: autopsy report

LAHORE: The autopsy report of victims in Sahiwal shootout has revealed that all the persons killed were shot from a very close distance, ARY News reported on Monday.

The postmortem report has exposed the brutality of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

13-year-old girl Areeba was shot at six times from a close distance, which also damaged her skin. The intensity of bullets also fractured Areeba’s ribcage.

Her mother Nabeela, another of the victims, received four bullets injuries, out of which one went straight through her head, the report read, while Mohammad Khalil, Nabeela’s husband, was shot 11 times and one bullet pierced his head too, said the report.

It further said that the driver Zeeshan, who is since then being termed as alleged ‘terrorist’, got 13 bullets. A bullet which hit his head caused bones to stick out of skin.

Read more: Name of officer who gave shooting order in Sahiwal revealed

According to the report of the wounded children, six-year-old girl Muneeba’s hand wasn’t hurt by shards of window glass but a bullet had pierced it. Another child Umair received a bullet in his calf.

Police on Sunday produced the six personnel of Counter Terrorism Department allegedly involved in Sahiwal incident in the duty magistrate’s court in Sahiwal.

The court, on the request of investigation officer, ordered to send the suspects to jail for identification parade. The suspects would be produced before the court after one week.

Comments

comments