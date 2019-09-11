Web Analytics
Saim Sadiq’s ‘Darling’ bags award at Venice Film Festival

Pakistani filmmaker Saim Sadiq’s short film Darling won big at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

The masterpiece, which had its world premiere at the festival, has bagged the Orizzonti Award for Best Short Film.

It revolves around a young boy named Shani and a trans girl Alina, played by a young trans woman from Lahore—Alina Khan. It features upcoming actress Mehar Bano, Abdullah Malik, and Nadia Afgan as well.

Darling is the first Pakistani film that made it to ‘Big Three’ film festivals: Cannes, Berlin and Venice.

The film has been directed by 28-year-old Lahore based filmmaker who went to Columbia University, New York.

“I hope this film allows people to redefine what you can make as a Pakistani film and it doesn’t necessarily have to be a commercial ‘masala’ film,” he said in an interview with Arab News.

The short film will screen next at the Toronto International Film Festival.

