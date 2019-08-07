Sajal, Ahad make public appearance as engaged couple

The much-loved couple, Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir who recently got engaged made their first public appearance as a couple on Tuesday night at a movie premiere.

Twinning in black, holding hands and Ahad making way for his fiancee throughout the event gave us major couple goals.

The charismatic couple took to Instagram to announce their engagement in June in an adorable post. The reel-life turned real-life couple shared a lovely picture with the caption “Here’s to new beginnings. Today we are happy to announce that with the blessings of our families we are officially engaged. Our special day will be even more special with the love and prayers of our family, friends and fans.”

Meanwhile, their fans have been shipping them since their first appearance as a lead pair in a drama.

The latest picture of the couple in which they look every bit stunning was enough to melt their fans’ hearts. It is now all over social media and particularly on #Sahad fan pages, a couple name given to them.

