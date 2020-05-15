Sajal Ali’s mother-in-law is all praise for her

Ahad Raza Mir’s mother Samara Raza Mir recently took to social media to sing praises for Sajal Ali.

Taking to Instagram, Samra said that she is lucky to be in quarantine with her daughter-in-law. She went onto say that she is having the best Ramadan ever with her ‘bestfriend’ Sajal.

The Mom actress tied the knot with Ahad on March 14 in Abu Dhabi in an intimate gathering with friends and family in attendance. The couple announced their engagement in 2019.

Earlier, on Mother’s Day the starlet shared a sketch of her mother-in-law that she made.

Samra thanked her for the sweet gesture: “Thank you sweetheart for making me feel so special. I’m touched beyond words. Lucky to have “YOU” in our lives.”

The duo share a lovely bond and are often seen complimenting each other on social media.

Comments

comments