Sajal Aly is all praise for her mother-in-law

Pakistani actor Sajal Aly is all praise for her mother-in-law, Samra Raza Mir.

The actress got engaged to Ahad Raza Mir in June. After months of rumours, the actors took to social media to announce their engagement on their own terms.

Taking to Instagram, Sajal posted a lovely picture with her mother-in-law who is looking at her adoringly.

“REAL happiness is finding a mother-in-law who looks at you the way my mama looks at me ♥️ BLESSED,” she captioned it.

Starlets Mahira Khan and Hira Mani showered love on the photo.

Samra often takes to social media to show support for her daughter-in-law and the fans love the duo’s bond.

The Mom actor lost her mother in 2017. She was shooting for the Bollywood film starring Adnan Siddiqui and Sridevi in Switzerland when her mother’s medical reports came; revealing she didn’t have much time.

The actress has two siblings; Saboor Aly and a younger brother.

