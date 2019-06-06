Web Analytics
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir got engaged

KARACHI: On the joyous occasion of Eidul-Fitr, veteran actor Ahad Raza Mir announced his engagement to renowned actress Sajal Aly, ARY News reported.

After months of rumours, Ahad Raza Mir took to Instagram today, saying, “Here’s to new beginnings. Today we are happy to announce that with the blessings of our families we are officially engaged.”

He further said that their special day would be even more special with the love and prayers of their family, friends and fans.

 

Felicitating the couple, Mahira Khan said that she was very happy for the pair and prayed for their happiness.

Aiman Khan, Momal, Minal Khan and others also congratulated the couple on their engagement.

 

