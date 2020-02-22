Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir become co-owners of a football team in the UK

Celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir now own a football team in the United Kingdom in a bid to promote sports and connect with their fans.

The actors announced on social media that they have officially become the co-owners of IPLSOCCER team — Derby Crusaders — along with Noreen Khan of the UK and Simran Singh.

Sajal took to Instagram to share that she is proud to own the fourth and final team of IPLSOCCER.

The starlet said she has taken a step to promote sports for girls: “I’ve always been wanting to promote and support sports for girls in Pakistan. This is my first step in doing so.”

Ahad also shared his thoughts on Instagram about this development. He said he is thrilled to announce his IPLSOCCER team as he has always been a huge soccer fan so naturally.

“I know IPLSoccer will give me the chance to better connect with my fans in the UK and I’m hopeful that I can use the experience from being part of this league to help promote soccer in Pakistan. See you at IPL,” he added.

IPLSOCCER is a competitive 7-a-side indoor football competition and the UK’s first nationwide Asian football tournament. The competition’s teams include Derby, Birmingham, Leicester and London.

Boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom, as well as Bollywood actors Sunny Leone and Neha Sharma own other IPLSOCCER teams.

