Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir’s loved-up picture takes the internet by storm

One of Pakistan’s favourite celebrity couple, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s latest loved-up picture has taken the internet by storm.

The engaged couple attended Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s mehndi function last night. The photo was taken at the event and it is now circulating all over social media.

It was posted by the Hamlet actor along with a heart, on his Instagram.

Their fans can’t stop praising how stunning the two look in festive attires. They lovingly call them Sahad.

The Mom actress donned a gorgeous saree while Ahad kept it simple in all-black attire.

The duo remains low-key and does not post as many pictures together as their fandom would like hence Sahad fans simply go crazy seeing them together.

Ahad and Sajal got engaged in June. The actors themselves shared the happy news through an Instagram post.

Comments

comments