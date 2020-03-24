Newlyweds Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir thank fans for all the love

Power couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir thanked fans for showering them with love and wishes on their wedding.

The Mom actress took to Instagram to share a lovely picture with her groom from the Mehndi event and wrote “Thank you so much for all the love. We can’t thank you enough.”

“A reminder to stay safe and stay home. Lots of love to all,” she added.

The heartthrob shared another endearing photo with the love of his life on social media and expressed gratitude to his fans “We both truly appreciate everything you do.”

The couple tied the knot in UAE on March 14 in an intimate gathering with friends and family in attendance. The Nikkah ceremony took place at the Zaya Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi, followed by a post-wedding dinner.

Television’s favourite on-and-off screen couple announced their engagement in 2019.

