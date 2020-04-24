Renowned actor Sajal Aly took to social media to extend Ramadan greetings with a picture of a cake she baked.

Taking to Instagram, the Mom actor shared with her fans that baked a cake for the first time ever.

“RAMADAN MUBARAK TO ALL. “keep calm and bake cake”

#pehlidafacakebanaya,” she captioned the photo.

Ahad Raza Mir’s mother Samra Mir also shared the photo of the cake on her Instagram stories.

Celebrities are keeping themselves busy during the coronavirus lockdown. Some are spending quality time with their families, many flaunted their culinary skills on social media while others are posting throwback photos with their fans.

Earlier, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz were spotted making Mutton Karahi. Even, Ushna Shah tried her hands on cooking for the first time.

