Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sajal Aly is an epitome of beauty in this saree

Sajal aly

Renowned Pakistan actress Sajal Aly latest picture from a wedding has won the internet. 

The actress is an epitome of beauty in a beautiful black saree she wore for her friends Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan’s reception.

Sadia Ghaffar Wedding

Their valima was held in Karachi on Sunday.

Hassan Hayat Wedding

Photos of the starlet have gone viral on social media. Fans can’t help but praise how gorgeous the actress looks.

Sajal Wedding Attire

The Mom actress is all set to tie the knot with heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir soon. The couple has already started handing out wedding invites.

She is currently starring in two popular dramas.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Ali Zafar pays tribute to women with his poem ‘Aurat’

Lifestyle

Iqra Aziz thanks mother, sister for being her pillars of strength

Lifestyle

Neelam Muneer shares a message on Women’s Day in light of Islam

Lifestyle

SXSW festival cancelled as tech and entertainment world faces coronavirus


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close