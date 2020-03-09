Sajal Aly is an epitome of beauty in this saree

Renowned Pakistan actress Sajal Aly latest picture from a wedding has won the internet.

The actress is an epitome of beauty in a beautiful black saree she wore for her friends Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan’s reception.

Their valima was held in Karachi on Sunday.

Photos of the starlet have gone viral on social media. Fans can’t help but praise how gorgeous the actress looks.

The Mom actress is all set to tie the knot with heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir soon. The couple has already started handing out wedding invites.

She is currently starring in two popular dramas.

