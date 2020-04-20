Renowned actor Sajal Aly took to social media recently to share a throwback photo from her wedding with Ahad Raza Mir.

The actress posted a photo on Instagram wearing a blush pink saree and she looks stunning. She tied her hair in a high pony tail.

The photos took the internet by storm and the starlet’s fans kept gushing over how gorgeous she looks in the photos taken in UAE.

The couple tied the knot in Abu Dhabi on March 14 in an intimate gathering with friends and family in attendance. The Nikkah ceremony took place at the Zaya Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi, followed by a post-wedding dinner.

Television’s favourite on-and-off screen couple announced their engagement in 2019.

