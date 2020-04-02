Sajal Ali shares an emotional photo from her wedding

Prominent actor Sajal Aly recently took to social media to share a teary-eyed photo with her brother from her wedding ceremony.

The actress’ brother Aly Syed initially posted the photo which she reshared on her Instagram with her 5.1 million followers.

Fans were quick to shower love on the sibling duo.

Sajal tied the knot to Ahad Raza Mir in Abu Dhabi in March.

In another post, the Mom actress urged fans to stay at home to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“Stay safe & stay positive and we will get through all of this,” she wrote.

