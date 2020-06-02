Sajal Aly opens up about her fear of dogs

Prominent actress Sajal Aly recently took to social media to share a photo with the pet dog.

Turning to Instagram, she revealed that she has always been scared of dogs but she is trying to overcome her fear.

“I’ve always been scared of dogs, and still am just a little bit,” she wrote.

The Mom actress further said, “But I realized that once you understand them and give them a chance to be your friend, they are the sweetest.”

“Also please remember, especially during times like these, we should be kind to each other. #stayhomestaysafe #pleasebekind.”

Sajal is currently staying in with her husband Ahad Raza Mir and family amid the coronavirus pandemic. She is keeping herself occupied with sketching and baking.

