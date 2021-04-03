Sajal Aly is the latest Pakistani celeb to cross the seven million followers mark on Instagram following in the footsteps of top actors Ayeza Khan, Aiman Khan, and Mahira Khan.

Sajal, known for her acting prowess and her high-profile marriage to actor Ahad Raza Mir, managed to reach the milestone on Saturday, days after superstar Mahira also crossed the 7 million mark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

The feat makes Sajal the fourth most-followed Pakistani celeb on Instagram, with Ayeza leading the pack with a whopping 8.4 million followers and Aiman close behind in second place with 8.2 million followers.

Sajal’s latest post with husband Ahad itself boasts an impressive 573k+ likes on the photo-sharing app.

Kudos to our stunning leading ladies for taking social media by storm!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

Comments

comments