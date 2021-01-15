Sajal Aly to star in Jemima Goldsmith’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’

It is official: Sajal Aly is on her way to Hollywood after signing Jemima Goldsmith’s latest production What’s Love Got To Do With It?

The team behind the romantic comedy announced new additions to its cast earlier today, reported Variety, after already having signed Hollywood stars Emma Thompson and Lily James, and British actor Shazad Latif.

Along with Aly, the Shekhar Kapur directorial is also set to star British actors Rob Brydon and Asim Chaudhry, and veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi. Shooting for the film has already commenced in London.

Based on an original script by Goldsmith, the film was described as “a story of identities” by Kapur.

“It’s about cultural clashes and it’s a comedy, but it’s about hiding behind identity and how identities can become tribal, and how tribalism can lead to clashes and fundamentalism. It’s a romcom, but based on this fundamental idea of people adopting identities out of fear of marginalization,” Kapur further explained.

The news about Sajal Aly’s casting was first speculated about on local Twitter by BBC Asian Network‘s Haroon Rashid on Jan. 13. He then posted a confirmation on behalf of Aly’s agent Hamid Hussain.

CONFIRMED: Sajal Ali has joined the cast of What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by @shekharkapur and produced & written by @Jemima_Khan. The rom-com stars Emma Thompson, Lily James & Shazad Latif and is currently being shot in London. Confirmed by Sajal’s agent Hamid Hussain. — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) January 15, 2021

It was then subsequently confirmed by Goldsmith on her official Twitter account today, who retweeted Rashid’s confirmation tweet.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is produced by Goldsmith and her Instinct Productions, Nicky Kentish Barnes, and Working Title Films‘ Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan, with Sarmad Masud serving as an executive producer.

