Sajal Aly, Jemima Goldsmith share first snaps from set of upcoming film

Sajal Aly and Jemima Goldsmith just made their association Instagram official after sharing stunning pictures with each other, presumably from the sets of Goldsmith’s upcoming film, What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Aly, who is one of Pakistan’s most illustrious young stars and joined the upcoming Hollywood venture earlier in January, took to Instagram to share pictures with Goldsmith. Goldsmith, who is producing the flick, also took to her own handle to share more snaps from the sets of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

Needless to say, the two look gorgeous in the laid-back photographs which seem to be clicked at some down-time during filming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemima Goldsmith (@khanjemima)

Along with Aly, the Shekhar Kapur directorial is set to star British actors Rob Brydon and Asim Chaudhry, and veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi. Shooting for the film has already commenced in London.

Based on an original script by Goldsmith, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is produced by Goldsmith and her Instinct Productions, Nicky Kentish Barnes, and Working Title Films‘ Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan, with Sarmad Masud serving as an executive producer.

