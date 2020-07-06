Sajal Aly reaches six million followers on Instagram

Prominent actor Sajal Aly has reached a new milestone by hitting six million followers on Instagram.

The Mom actress reached this landmark on the photo-video sharing platform on Saturday.

With this, she has joined Pakistan’s leading ladies in the six million club on Instagram.

The starlet has stayed connected with her fans through Instagram during the lockdown by sharing her wedding photos and her quarantine activities such as baking and sketching.

Aiman Khan, who boasts 6.6 million followers, is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram. Meanwhile, Mahira Khan and Ayeza Khan are followed by 6.2 million people on the social networking platform.

