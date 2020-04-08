Renowned actor Sajal Aly recently took to social media to share a throwback photo with her father from her childhood.

Recalling a sweet childhood memory, she shared how she greeted people as a child.

“That’s how I use to salam. It was actually shaaam #Bachpan,” she wrote.

Her sister, Saboor Ali, was quick to comment that their late mother shared this with the Ali sisters.

The Mom actress earlier urged people to stay safe and positive amid the coronavirus pandemic which we will get through together.

Sajal Aly also advised people to wash their hands for 20 seconds, keep distance from others as much as possible and support the government in taking the right steps.

