Prominent actor Sajal Aly channeled her inner artist as she drew a sketch of her husband Ahad Raza Mir.

Taking to Instagram, the Mom actress shared a photo of the sketch.

“Trying out other art forms and trust me it’s not easy to capture this man’s beauty,” she captioned the post.

She also asked fans what do they think of her drawing skills.

Her friend Zara Noor Abbas thinks it doesn’t look like Ahad. “This is someone else,” she commented.

To this Yasir Hussain jokingly commented about how life after marriage changes a man. “Zara Noor Abbas, nahi ahad hi hai . shadi k baad itna change toh aata hi hai (No this Ahad. After marriage, a person does witness at least this much change,” Hussain replied to Abbas.

Meanwhile, fans lauded the actor for brushing up on her creativity in quarantine. Sajal and Ahad are currently self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments