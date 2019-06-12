Web Analytics
Sakina Samo’s first feature film is in the works

Award-winning Pakistani actress and director Sakina Samo revealed that she is working on her first feature film titled Waiting.

She took to Twitter to make the announcement and said that she always wanted to make films but was waiting for the right time. Samo calls the film ‘a labour of love supported by a bit of madness.’

Written by renowned screenwriter Bee Gul, it is a content based film featuring Khalid Ahmed, Samina Ahmed, Kaif Ghaznavi, Adnan Jaffer and theatre actor Raza Ali Abid.

Interestingly, this is an independent film made without the support of any company or channel as Samo wanted to have freedom and creativity to make it.

Samo began her acting career with regional television plays and radio dramas. She rose to fame with her breakthrough screen performance in Dewarain, a social drama on honour killings. She has directed several award winning dramas as well.

The acclaimed actor was congratulated by the industry’s starlets. Mahira Khan sent love her way and Mawra Hocane said she can’t wait for the film.

For her contribution to the entertainment industry, Samo was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2011.

