Sakina Samo’s first feature film is in the works

Award-winning Pakistani actress and director Sakina Samo revealed that she is working on her first feature film titled Waiting.

She took to Twitter to make the announcement and said that she always wanted to make films but was waiting for the right time. Samo calls the film ‘a labour of love supported by a bit of madness.’

I always wanted to make films and when the time was right, the call came loud and clear. Making a first feature film with absolute certainty, without thinking of result or reward – that is a labour of love supported by a bit of madness. #pakistancinema #worldcinema #indiefilm pic.twitter.com/NQRYzK4DpK — Sakina Samo (@sakinasamo) June 7, 2019

Written by renowned screenwriter Bee Gul, it is a content based film featuring Khalid Ahmed, Samina Ahmed, Kaif Ghaznavi, Adnan Jaffer and theatre actor Raza Ali Abid.

Interestingly, this is an independent film made without the support of any company or channel as Samo wanted to have freedom and creativity to make it.

Samo began her acting career with regional television plays and radio dramas. She rose to fame with her breakthrough screen performance in Dewarain, a social drama on honour killings. She has directed several award winning dramas as well.

The acclaimed actor was congratulated by the industry’s starlets. Mahira Khan sent love her way and Mawra Hocane said she can’t wait for the film.

Nothing better than love and a bit of madness. All my love. Mubarak @sakinasamo ♥️ https://t.co/g5QECwIJrL — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 8, 2019

For her contribution to the entertainment industry, Samo was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2011.

