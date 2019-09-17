Custodial death case: Forensic report confirms Salahuddin suffered ‘physical torture’

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The forensic report has confirmed that the deceased Salahuddin Ayubi faced physical torture before death following the presence of marks on his arm and left part of his stomach, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The latest forensic report was released today as the probe restarted over the demand of the deceased family under new the investigation officer (IO) in the custodial death case.

The investigation team had submitted samples from the scene of the crime for a thorough probe to the forensic laboratory on September 16 (yesterday).

The report stated that Salahuddin was subjected to physical torture before his death as torture marks are present on his arm and left portion of the stomach, whereas, blood clots are also found on the other parts of his body due to torture. It is also stated that the deceased person was also suffering from a breathing disease.

However, the report from the medical board has not mentioned the reason for death.

Read More: Judge appointed to probe Salahuddin’s death in police custody

It may be noted here that the family of Salahuddin Ayubi, a suspected ATM thief who died in police custody, had not appeared before a judge carrying out a judicial inquiry into his custodial death.

A lawyer, representing the parents of the deceased, had said on September 11 that they had rejected an autopsy report of their son and moved an application for the exhumation of the body for post-mortem afresh.

Later, the investigation had restarted under a new Investigation Officer (IO) on September 12 as Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Zulfikar Hameed was handed over the task of to proceed the probe.

Salahuddin had been arrested when he was recognised by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan last week after the video of him attempting to steal from the ATM and sticking his tongue out at the camera went viral.

