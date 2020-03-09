ISLAMABAD: An amended bill to further modify the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) Act, 1974 has been presented in the National Assembly, ARY News reported on Monday.

The draft legislation, The Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was tabled in the lower house’s session today by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati.

While detailing the law, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said each parliamentarian could use 25 air tickers in one year. Previously, each parliamentarian was allowed to solely use the air tickets while the amendment will permit the lawmaker’s family members to utilise the facility.

Khan added that the number of air tickets will remain 25 in a year nor any expenses will be increased, whereas, the lawmaker could take refund of unused air tickets.

Ali Muhammad Khan has also submitted another legislation, The Pakistan Health Research Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Moreover, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah introduced a bill to regulate the registration, regulation and facilitation of charities in the Islamabad Capital Territory under the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2020.

The interior minister also introduced a bill further to amend the Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965 to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory The Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

