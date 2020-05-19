ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday approved filing of a reference involving the sale of buildings of Pakistan embassy in Jakarta, ARY News reported.

The approval came during a meeting of the bureau’s executive board presided over by its chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. According to the corruption watchdog, a number of officers of the Foreign Office are named in the reference over misuse of powers, thereby causing a loss to the national kitty.

Meanwhile, the board authorised three investigations, including one against former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani. It also approved an investigation against interprovincial coordination division joint secretary Arif Ibrahim.

The NAB chief granted permission to launch two investigations against officers of the Ministry of Housing and Works. The executive board also authorised three inquires, including one against former MNA Rukhsana Bangash’s son Umar Manzoor and former secretary works Gilgit Baltistan Akhtar Rizvi.

Earlier, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had chaired a meeting of the accountability watchdog’s officials via video link and directed them to fully implement corruption-free Pakistan policy.

He said that the NAB officials are fulfilling their national obligation to overcome corruption in the country.

“Conviction rate in corruption cases by accountability courts stands at around 70 percent,” he said adding that they are committed to eradicate corruption from its roots.

