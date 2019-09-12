Saleem Mandviwalla, Sweden ambassador discuss parliamentary ties

ISLAMABAD: Sweden ambassador to Pakistan Ingrid Johansson called on Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla here at the Parliament House, ARY News reported.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, during the meeting, underlined the need for enhanced trade and parliamentary linkages between Pakistan and Sweden.

The deputy chairman said that existing trade volume between the two countries was not up to the mark and stressed the need to further explore opportunities for mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan in Islamabad.

Matters relating to mutual interest especially on Pak-China Cooperation in the energy sector were discussed during the meeting.

Omar Ayub Khan said that Pakistan was looking forward to further boost the existing relations between the two countries to new dimensions.

He said that example execution of energy projects under CPEC has in fact encouraged other investors as well. Omar Ayub said that Pakistan’s energy sector was offering a very good return on investment and fast emerging as a competitive market.

