Sales Tax, FED returns filing deadline extended

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise returns up to November 29, 2019, for the tax period of October 2019, ARY News reported.

According to the FBR’s instructions issued to all chief commissioners Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Units (LTUs)/ Regional Tax Offices (RTOs), in exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the FBR has extended the date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise return up to November 29, 2019, for the tax period of October, 2019, which was due on November 18, 2019.

Read More: Sales tax, federal excise return filing date extended

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had earlier extended the date of submission of ST and Federal Excise returns up to November 25.

Comments

comments