Consumers to pay sales tax on internet, broadband services in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Board of Revenue has imposed sales tax on using internet and broadband services.

As per details, consumers in Sindh will now have to pay 19.5 percent sales tax on internet and broadband services.

According to a notification by the Sindh Board of Revenue, the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act allows for the internet and broadband services to be taxed. Since 2011, there was no sales tax applicable on these services.

The Sindh Board of Revenue said there was an exception granted for sales tax on these services which was abolished this year. The 19.5 percent sales tax will be now applicable from July.

