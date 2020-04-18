Singer and guitarist Salman Ahmad, who earlier said he likely has coronavirus, shared an update about his health.

Taking to Twitter, he said that his 14-day quarantine will be over on April 18 (today).

Salman is currently in self-quarantine among family in New York, the centre of the largest coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

“With the Grace of God & the prayers of millions including my family, friends & fans around the world , my Corona quarantine ends tomorrow April 18,” he wrote.

He thanked fans for their “amazing & crucial support.”

“Now I want to give hope to people & share my experience on how to beat Covid -19,” the musician added.

The Junoon band member earlier shared that he had mild flu-like symptoms and according to his doctor, he may have coronavirus. “I was told by my doctor to wait till the end of my quarantine , and to consider myself #COVID19 positive. I finally got tested & will know my results soon.” he tweeted on April 16.

