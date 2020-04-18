Web Analytics
Salman Ahmad shares an update about his health

Salman Ahmad

Singer and guitarist Salman Ahmad, who earlier said he likely has coronavirus, shared an update about his health.

Taking to Twitter, he said that his 14-day quarantine will be over on April 18 (today).

Salman is currently in self-quarantine among family in New York, the centre of the largest coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

“With the Grace of God & the prayers of millions including my family, friends & fans around the world , my Corona quarantine ends tomorrow April 18,” he wrote.

He thanked fans for their “amazing & crucial support.”

“Now I want to give hope to people & share my experience on how to beat Covid -19,” the musician added.

The Junoon band member earlier shared that he had mild flu-like symptoms and according to his doctor, he may have coronavirus. “I was told by my doctor to wait till the end of my quarantine , and to consider myself #COVID19 positive. I finally got tested & will know my results soon.” he tweeted on April 16.

