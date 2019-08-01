Web Analytics
CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal announces support for Ali Zaidi’s ‘Clean Karachi’ Movement

Salman Iqbal Lets Clean Karachi movement

 

KARACHI: President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal on Thursday announced his support for ‘Lets Clean Karachi’ movement initiated by Mr Salman Iqbal in his latest Twitter message echoed voice with the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi.

Mr Salman Iqbal, who also owns Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings, not only praised Ali Zaidi over the initiative but also announced full support from ARY Digital Network and Karachi Kings in making the initiative a success.

“Great initiative Ali Zaidi,  Karachi Kings and ARY Digital Network are with you in making our CityOfLights Karachi cleaner & brighter!” wrote Salman Iqbal using the hashtag #LetsCleanKHI.

Politicians, celebrities and people from other walks of life are announcing support for the much-needed movement for the metropolis.

Artists including playwright Anwar Maqsood, singers Faakhir Mehmood, Faisal Kapadia and Ali Zafar too have voiced support for the movement.

The actor cum singer, Ali Zafar, lends his support to the movement, saying:

See what singer Faakhir Mehmood said for the movement for ‘The Mini Pakistan’:

‘#LetsCleanKHI’ campaign

Ali Zaidi had announced starting the #LetsCleanKHI movement through a tweet on Wednesday.

The minister, who had also criticised the Sindh government after the post-rain situation in mega city, will start the movement from August 4, Sunday.

