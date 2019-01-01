Salman Iqbal visits Dawat-e-Islami Markaz in Karachi

KARACHI: President and CEO of ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal on Tuesday visited the International Markaz of Dawat-e-Islami in Karachi and met with Maulana Ilyas Qadri, founder and current leader of the organisation.

Mr Iqbal was warmly welcomed by the organisers (muntazimeen), chief of Majlis-e-Shura and its members during his visit to Faizan-e-Madina, which is the international centre of Dawat-e-Islami.

In his meeting with Mr Iqbal, Maulana Ilyas Qadri offered special prayers for the president and CEO of ARY Digital Network and the ARY family.

During the visit, Mr Iqbal visited different departments of Madani channel and was briefed about its various departments. He paid rich tributes to Dawat-e-Islami for its services to promote the peaceful message of Islam.

Later, Mr Iqbal also visited the office of the All Pakistan Memon Federation.

Highlighting the services of the Memon community, he said that the community was playing a pivotal role in the fields of health, education and other sectors for country’s betterment.

Ayub Motlani, president of All Pakistan Memon Federation, thanked Mr Iqbal for his visit and said that late Haji Abdul Razzaq Yaqoob played a vital role in the formation of the Memon Federation.

Mr Iqbal also visited the IT department, auditorium, sports complex and other sections of All Pakistan Memon Federation.

