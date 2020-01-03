Abu Dhabi crown prince’s visit strengthened relationship between Pakistan and UAE: Salman Iqbal

DUBAI: President and CEO ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal, has said that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s recent visit to Pakistan further strengthened the already strong relationship between the two countries.

Commenting on Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to Pakistan, Mr. Salman Iqbal said that the visit, coming right in the beginning of the year, wrote a new chapter in the history of the two countries which already enjoy a deep-rooted multi-dimensional relationship.

“We Pakistanis believe that UAE is not only our second home but for many Pakistanis, it is their first home, like we, I have been in this country for almost 45 years,” said the ARY Digital CEO in an interview with UAE’s Al-Ain news.

“Pakistanis actually believe UAE provides a level-playing field for business, we have grown a lot in the UAE. Especially the new (golden) visa scheme, not only gives us a sense of being but actually gives us a sense of being a part of this country for a long time,” Salman Iqbal added.

Mr. Salman Iqbal was of the view that Pakistan and UAE have enjoyed cordial relations since the days of UAE’s founding father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the relations have grown from strength to strength as the emirates continues to help Pakistan in a number of sectors.

It is pertinent to note here that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has announced an allocation of $200 million to support small and medium-sized enterprises in Pakistan.

Launched on the sidelines of his daylong visit to Pakistan on January 2, the initiative under the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development would support economic projects and encourage innovation in projects and support entrepreneurship, to assist the Pakistani government’s efforts to create a stable and balanced national economy that will help achieve the country’s sustainable development.

