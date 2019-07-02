Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to reunite for ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ sequel

Writer Dilip Shukla has confirmed that he is writing the sequel of the 90’s cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna which will feature the two Khans of Bollywood.

He revealed that the sequel can’t be complete without Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and it will also feature three other characters.

Earlier, there were reports that Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan will be roped in as lead stars but now it’s confirmed that the Khan duo will reprise their roles as Amar and Prem.

Shukla, who is also the Dabangg franchise, Jai Ho, Mohra, Ghayal and Damini, said it is difficult to pen a sequel. “I am writing the sequel. It is not easy to pen a sequel. I have to bring something more attractive in comparison to the earlier one,” he told Deccan Chronicle in an interview.

Director Rajkumar Santoshi announced two years back that a reboot of one of the most popular Bollywood comedies is in the pipeline.

The 1994 original, a laugh riot with underlying emotions, starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.

