Salman Khan shares video of differently-abled fan

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a heartwarming video on Instagram on Tuesday which becomes viral on social media.

A differently-abled fan was seen giving a finishing touches on a portrait of Salman Khan with his famous song ‘Teri Chunariya’ from ‘Hello Brother’ plays in the background in the minute-long video.

The ‘Bharat’ actor is very active on social media these past few weeks where he usually uploads his workout videos but this time the video he shared is quite different. The actor captioned the video, saying, “God bless… can’t reciprocate the love but prayers and much love !!!”

Besides collecting praiseful comments by other fans, the video attracts Hollywood actor and director Sylvester Stallone, who commented, “This is love and devotion, Sly.”

