Salman Khan’s film ‘Bharat’ crosses 100 crore mark

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s recent film Bharat has surpassed the 100 crore mark, adding another feat to his journey of successful hits. This is Khan’s 14th back-to-back film to enter the 100 crore club.

Salman is the only Bollywood star to have 14 films crossing the 100 crore mark.

His successful hits include Dabangg ,Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3.

A day after the film’s release on the occasion of Eid, Salman had tweeted “Big thank you to all for giving me my career’s biggest opening ever”.

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this… Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

Atul Agnihotri, one of the co-producers of the film, also took to Twitter to share that the Salman-Katrina Kaif starrer is the biggest family film of the year with a total collection of 122.2 crores INR.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is the highest Bollywood opener for 2019. It is also Salman’s biggest opener surpassing his 2015 Diwali release, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

In the film, Salman can be seen in five different looks. It also features Varun Dhawan in a cameo appearance.

