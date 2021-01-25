Salon worker who lost job during pandemic set to become millionaire

Millions of people lost their jobs globally due to an economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. But it also taught some of them creative ways to find new avenues for survival and money-making.

20-year-old Ben Gulliver, a resident of Romford, UK, carved his own path in times of crisis. He was a hair salon worker but furloughed when Covid-19 hit. But now, he makes £12,000 a day from a bedroom business he started during the lockdown.

Ben already earned a whopping £7,30,000 since the start of his business and is on track to become a millionaire soon.

Initially, he started selling teeth cleaning devices in his home town of Romford after local dentists shut their businesses. He bought all his products from China.

After his business started to bring in a lot of cash, he sold it to an American investor for a five-figure sum. Ben then went back to his previous business of selling goods on Amazon.

“I wasn’t really enjoying my job selling hair transplants to people and when we were furloughed I thought ‘I’ve got to go for this’,” he was quoted by a news outlet.

“I knew there might not be another chance to set up my own company and it was something I have always wanted to do. It was a perfect time,” he added.

Ben was buying and selling clothes online and making £1,000 a month at the age of 14. He left school at the age of 16 and had no plans of going to university.

