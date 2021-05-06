Salt Bae to open new restaurant with 24-carat gold steak as main attraction

As if Salt Bae didn’t serve enough gold content on the internet, he is set to offer 24-carat gold steaks on the menu as well!

According to Times Now News, Nusret Gökçe, the world-renowned chef and restauranteur from Turkey who went viral in 2017 for his fun and unique way of seasoning his steaks, is planning to add a new restaurant to his list of luxury dine-ins.

The restaurant in question will be based in London and the main attraction on the menu will be Nusret’s famous 24-carat gold steak with a whopping £700+ price tag! The specialty steak in question has been on Nusret’s menu for a while now.

Nusret had already shared delectable photos of his stunning golden creation earlier this year on his Instagram that boasts a staggering 34.7 million followers from around the world. Talk about a celebrity chef!

The eatery was initially scheduled to open months ago, however, the COVID-19 situation in the UK delayed its opening. It is set to open on May 17 now if things go to plan.

