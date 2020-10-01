Samar Mubarakmand rebuts Nawaz’s claim of reverse engineering of US missile

ISLAMABAD: Nuclear scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand on Thursday termed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s claim of reverse engineering of a US missile as ridiculous, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Dr Samar Mubarakmand said that he did not agree with the former prime minister’s claim that they developed their own missile by reverse engineering of a US Tomahawk missile landed undamaged in Baluchistan during a US strike on Afghanistan in 1998.

He maintained that a cruise missile broke into pieces after falling on the ground. The nuclear scientist clarified that they had found only few pieces of the missile in 1998, adding that the pieces were useless.

Pakistan would have returned the debris of the missile if the United States had demanded, he added. What research can be done on the destroyed debris and small pieces? asked Mubarakmand.

Earlier on 30th of September, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had started revealing national secrets and took credit for equipping the country with cruise missiles.

Talking to media in London, the PML-N supreme leader claimed that Pakistan had built its missiles by copying American missiles through reverse engineering and he had given cruise missiles to the country.

Nawaz Sharif had said, “The United States had fired missiles at Afghanistan during the war which landed in Balochistan. We made our missiles by copying the US missiles.”

