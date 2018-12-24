Web Analytics
“One person is sentenced for a fourth time,” Maryam Nawaz on Al-Azizia verdict

Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: As an accountability court sentenced Nawaz Sharif to seven years jail-term in Al-Azizia reference, his daughter Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and referred to her father that the same person has been sentenced for a fourth time.

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader criticized the accountability court’s judgement on her official Twitter account in a series of tweets and wrote the blind revenge had its last hiccup, yet Nawaz Sharif is victorious.

Maryam continued in her tweet, after 2.5 years of revenge like accountability and probing three generations, not a single penny’s corruption, kickback or commission was found, neither was any malpractice proven in the national exchequer [in the cases against Nawaz Sharif].

All the verdicts that have come so far, are related to the personal businesses of late father of Main Nawaz Sharif and when any wrongdoing was not detected in them either, so the punishments were handed out on the basis of assumptions, she tweeted.

“Today’s verdict is a testimony of Nawaz Sharif’s honesty and integrity,” Maryam stated.

 

