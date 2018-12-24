“One person is sentenced for a fourth time,” Maryam Nawaz on Al-Azizia verdict

LAHORE: As an accountability court sentenced Nawaz Sharif to seven years jail-term in Al-Azizia reference, his daughter Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and referred to her father that the same person has been sentenced for a fourth time.

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader criticized the accountability court’s judgement on her official Twitter account in a series of tweets and wrote the blind revenge had its last hiccup, yet Nawaz Sharif is victorious.

Maryam continued in her tweet, after 2.5 years of revenge like accountability and probing three generations, not a single penny’s corruption, kickback or commission was found, neither was any malpractice proven in the national exchequer [in the cases against Nawaz Sharif].

ایک ہی شخص کو چوتھی بار سزا ۔

اندھے انتقام کی آخری ہچکی

مگر فتح نواز شریف کی۔ اللّہ کا شکر،

ڈھائی سال کے طویل انتقام نما احتساب کے بعد، تین نسلیں کھنگالنے کے بعد، ایک پائی کی کرپشن نہ کِک بیک نہ کمشن۔ نا سرکاری خزانے میں رتی بھر خیانت۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 24, 2018

All the verdicts that have come so far, are related to the personal businesses of late father of Main Nawaz Sharif and when any wrongdoing was not detected in them either, so the punishments were handed out on the basis of assumptions, she tweeted.

“Today’s verdict is a testimony of Nawaz Sharif’s honesty and integrity,” Maryam stated.

جتنے بھی فیصلے آئے، ان کے مرحوم والد کے ذاتی کاروبار کے حوالے سے آئے۔ اس میں بھی کچھ غلط نہ مل سکا تو مفروضوں پر سزائیں سنائی گئیں۔ آج کا فیصلہ

نواز شریف کی امانت، صداقت اور دیانت پر ایک اور

مہر ہے https://t.co/An96FvDBcZ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 24, 2018

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments

comments