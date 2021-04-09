Web Analytics
Samina Ahmad to appear in a Hollywood serial

Samina Ahmad Sehbai

Veteran actor Samina Ahmad will soon be seen in a Hollywood production as claimed by her husband, Manzar Sehbai.

The welcome news was shared by Sehbai in a nonchalant reply to a comment on his latest Instagram post announcing that he had received the Sputnik V vaccine at a local hospital.

 

A fan asked the veteran star about the whereabouts of his wife to which he replied, “She is in Thailand… Shooting for a Hollywood serial.”

He went on to confirm that she will be back in Pakistan by May. 6.

Samina Ahmad was recently seen in the hit ARY Digital serial Ghisi Piti Mohabbat. 

