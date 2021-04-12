Samina Ahmad to appear in Ms. Marvel?

Veteran actor Samina Ahmad will soon be seen in a Hollywood production as claimed by her husband, Manzar Sehbai. And according to recent reports, that Hollywood project could very well be the upcoming show Ms. Marvel.

The welcome news was first shared by Sehbai in a nonchalant reply to a comment on his latest Instagram post announcing that he had received the Sputnik V vaccine at a local hospital.

A fan asked the veteran star about the whereabouts of his wife to which he replied, “She is in Thailand… Shooting for a Hollywood serial.”



He went on to confirm that she will be back in Pakistan by May. 6.

While Sehbai did not reveal any more details about the project, there is mounting speculation that she could be a part of the upcoming Marvel show Ms. Marvel.

According to an Indian news outlet, Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar has been in Bangkok shooting for Ms. Marvel, fueling rumours that Ahmad might also be in the region for the same reason.

The highly-anticipated show stars newcomer Iman Vellani in the titular role, and Pakistani actor Nimra Bucha in a supporting role.

The series is expected to hit Disney+ in late 2021 and is helmed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and our very own Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Samina Ahmad was recently seen in the hit ARY Digital serial Ghisi Piti Mohabbat.

